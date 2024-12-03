Yes, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's starship has a name – and its co-creator says 'there is a story meaning behind it' that ties into the show's biggest mystery

- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's co-creator has confirmed the name of its main starship
- The space vessel's moniker is tied to one of the show's biggest mysteries
- The meaning behind its name won't be revealed until later in the series
One of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's co-creators has confirmed that the name of its primary starship ties directly into one of the show's biggest mysteries.
Speaking to TechRadar before Skeleton Crew's two-episode premiere, Christopher Ford revealed the title of the space vessel that the Star Wars series' child protagonists find in its first chapter.
Mild spoilers follow for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, so turn back now unless you want to know what the ship's name is!
Answering a question I had about whether the ship's name was, as it's been rumored, Onyx Cinder, Ford admitted that was the case. The Disney Plus show's co-showrunner also teased that its title not only relates to Skeleton Crew's biggest mystery surrounding the planet known as At Attin, but that it was also a humorous nod to the cool-sounding names of other famous Star Wars ships, including the The Millennium Falcon and Razor Crest.
"Yeah, it's called the Onyx Cinder," Ford replied. "There is a story behind it, too, but that's slightly – it's kind of ahead in the story. Whoever named it was trying to make it sound cool. You know, people come up with names in this universe and try to do some marketing for how cool their ship is."
What's the deal with At Attin? And how does the Onyx Cinder tie into the mythos surrounding it?
Understandably, one of the biggest, if not the biggest, question to emerge from Skeleton Crew's first two episodes concerns At Attin. A new planet introduced as part of this show's narrative, it's home to Skeleton Crew's four kids – Wim, Fern, K.B, and Neel – and part of the galaxy that's defended by the nascent New Republic.
However, there appears to be more to At Attin than meets the eye. Indeed, when the youngsters accidentally find themselves lost in space, they enlist the help of the Onyx Cinder's rundown first-mate android SM-33 to try and find a way home. Initially, SM-33 is of little help as he tells them that At Attin doesn't exist. But, after SM-33 suggests that they travel to the space pirate haven known as Port Borgo for directions, the kids do just that.
It's here where Skeleton Crew starts to lay the foundations for the enigma that is At Attin. After getting separated from Fern and K.B, Wim and Neel learn from a group of pirates that At Attin isn't just a mythological world, but that it's also referred to as a "lost planet of eternal treasure". Hey, Skeleton Crew is a pirate-inspired coming-of-age tale, so such references aren't so outlandish.
Anyway, my guess is that the Onyx Cinder's pilot and/or crew crash-landed on At Attin as they went in search for its buried treasure. We'll find out if I'm right as Skeleton Crew's story unfolds in the weeks ahead.
In the meantime, check out my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew review to get some clues about its third episode, which debuts on Disney Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on December 10 (US) and December 11 (UK and Australia). Alternatively, read more from my exclusive chat with Ford and fellow co-creator Jon Watts below.
