Prime Video’s most-watched shows are a mixed bag – here are 3 with flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores

Despite all the best Prime Video shows, even the platform's most-watched titles can be a bit hit-or-miss, with the likes of Beast Games, Secret Level and Cruel Intensions seeing unfavourable reviews from the critics. Nonetheless, it goes without saying that Prime Video is still one of the best streaming services out there, and if you're stuck with finding your next series, try these three shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Perfect scores aside, these shows make for great evening viewing because of their limited seasons and short episode lengths. Hear me when I say that I too struggle with TV shows that go on for ages, so I'm confident that the three I've selected below are perfect matches.

Fleabag

FLEABAG: Seizoen 1 | Official trailer | Lumière Series - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~35 minute episodes

~35 minute episodes Creator: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge introduced Fleabag in the form of a one-woman show that premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013. If you like dry and sarcastic humor with unexpected plotline gags, then Fleabag should definitely be your next watch.

Set in London Waller-Bridge stars as the titular character, a free-spirited woman with no filter sailing through a rollercoaster of experiences with love, sex, and relationships while finding a way to deal with her anger following a tragic event. Refusing to accept any kind of help from those who offer, we see how she navigates family relationships as well as personal relationships through a direct audience commentary by breaking the fourth wall.

Class of '07

Class of '07 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~30 minute episodes

~30 minute episodes Creator: Kacie Anning

Prime Video is one of the hot spots for all things survival and apocalyptic-related, and with the new K-Drama series Newtopia arriving on February 7 this is a good time to get cracking down on other similar shows before it's here.

Class of '07 is an Australian survival series with a comedic flair, set during a 10-year high school reunion of an all-girls school. When a tidal wave hits the school and engulfs the land surrounding it, a handful of old classmates must find a way to survive on whatever piece of land remains – all while dealing with high school drama that resurfaces from the past.

Catastrophe

Brand New: Catastrophe | Coming Soon | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100% (seasons 1-3)

100% (seasons 1-3) Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~24 minute episodes

~24 minute episodes Creator: Sharon Horgan & Rob Delaney

The third Prime Video show with a sky-high Rotten Tomatoes score is a romance comedy sitcom from the UK with its creators and writers, Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, starring as the two protagonists. The 2015 series is currently streaming on Prime Video in the US, but it's on Netflix in the UK and Stan in Australia.

When American guy Rob (Delaney) travels to the UK for a business trip meets Sharon (Horgan), an Irish teacher with whom he sparks immediate chemistry. As the two get to know each other more, they become open to having fun on a no-strings-attached agreement, however this fun turns into something a bit more serious when Sharon discovers that she's pregnant. This news changes everything about their relationship dynamic, and despite being from either side of the Atlantic, the two try to make it work as a couple.