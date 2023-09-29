7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more this weekend (September 29)

September has proven a relatively quiet month for big-name theatrical releases, but the likes of Netflix, Max, and Prime Video continue to plug the gap with new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend.

Leading the charge is Gen V on Prime Video, which further expands the canon of Amazon’s The Boys series by taking place in the same universe. Reptile, Django, and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar also debut on Netflix this week, with the latter marking the first of four Wes Anderson-directed short films heading to the streamer in the coming days.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Gen V (Prime Video)

Gen V, Amazon’s second The Boys spin-off after last year’s animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, begins streaming on Prime Video this week.

Set before The Boys season 4 – which is now well into its post-production phase – Gen V explores the lives of hormonal (read: teenage) Supes who are competing for the top ranking at America’s only college for young adult superheroes. Jessie T Usher and Claudia Doumit are among those making cameos from the main series, but Gen V also introduces plenty of new foul-mouthed faces including Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Lizze Broadway.

In our Gen V review, we said that the show “brings The Hunger Games and Murder, She Wrote to The Boys universe [in a way that] works superbly,” so expect this one to make our list of the best Prime Video shows very soon.

Episodes 1 through 3 are available to stream on Prime Video. New episodes arrive weekly until the finale on November 3.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Netflix)

The first of four Wes Anderson-directed, Roald Dahl-inspired short films headed to Netflix this week is The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dahl’s miserly bachelor Henry Sugar, this 40-minute production follows the titular character’s quest to master an extraordinary skill in order to cheat at gambling games. Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Rupert Friend, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade count among the film’s stacked and largely male supporting cast.

The second and third of Anderson’s new Dahl adaptations, The Swan and The Ratcatcher, are also now streaming on Netflix. The fourth titled Poison is set to premiere on September 30. Fans of The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox won’t want to miss these.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Reptile (Netflix)

Murder mystery fans, listen up: Reptile, a gritty new thriller starring Benecio Del Toro, is now streaming on Netflix.

This Grant Singer-directed movie follows a small-town New England detective (played by Del Toro) whose investigation into the brutal murder of a young real estate agent begins to dismantle the illusions in his own life. Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone also star.

Unfortunately, despite its intriguing premise, Reptile has been slammed by critics, so we’ve taken the liberty of recommending three greater Netflix thrillers to watch instead.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Flora and Son (Apple TV Plus)

Music-based movies are few and far between these days, so props to Apple for bringing us Flora and Son on Apple TV Plus this weekend.

This Ireland-set tale – from Sing Street director John Carney – follows Flora (Eve Hewson), a young mother who seeks out guitar lessons from a Los Angeles-based teached (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in a bid to connect with her 14-year-old son.

Critics have described Flora and Son as a “sweary, big-hearted musical comedy drama,” suggesting it could be among the best Apple TV Plus movies of 2023.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Django (Netflix)

Having already aired in much of the world earlier this year, Django comes to Netflix in the US this weekend.

Loosely based on the cult movie by Sergio Corbucci, this French and Italian-produced (but English-language) series tells the story of a man seeking revenge who ends up fighting for something greater. Matthias Schoenaerts, Noomi Rapace, and Nicholas Pinnock all star in Django, which critics labeled as “defiantly gruesome western” following its premiere in March 2023.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Who Killed Jill Dando? (Netflix)

The first of this week’s two documentary picks is Who Killed Jill Dando? on Netflix.

This feature-length production delves deep into the murder of British broadcasting legend Jill Dando who, in 1999, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in broad daylight. Across three parts – and in typical Netflix style – Who Killed Jill Dando? pieces together the mystery using insight from friends, family, journalists, investigators, and lawyers. Expect it to join our best Netflix documentaries list soon.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Savior Complex (Max)

If you’re after another unsettling documentary story this weekend, look no further than Savior Complex on Max.

This three-party docuseries examines the case of Renee Bach, a young American missionary accused of causing the death of vulnerable Ugandan children by dangerously treating them despite having no medical training.

Critics have described Savior Complex as “a fascinating melting pot of colonialism, charity, outrage, class, race, privilege, and naivete,” so this is bound to be an interesting watch for those who can stomach its harrowing reality. One to add to our best Max documentaries guide, for sure.

Now available to stream on Max.

Didn't see anything you like? Take a look at our guides to new Netflix movies, new Disney Plus movies, new Prime Video movies and new HBO Max movies.