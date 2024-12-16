5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Hoopla, and more this week (December 16)

The holidays are just around the corner (yay!), and while you’ll likely be kicking back to one of the best Christmas movies this December, you can also pick from an impressive number of festivity-free movies currently available on the best free streaming services .

In this roundup, I’ve highlighted five of the best free movies to stream on the likes of Tubi, Pluto TV, and Hoopla this week – from beloved rom-coms to iconic spy thrillers.

When Harry Met Sally (Pluto TV – leaving soon)

Release date: July 1989

RT Score: 80%

Length: 95 minutes

Director: Rob Reiner

Main cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby

Some movies are just made to be watched during the dark and chilly transition between Fall and Winter; When Harry Met Sally – which is now streaming for free on Pluto TV (though not for much longer) – is one of those movies.

The brainchild of rom-com royalty Nora Ephron and Rob Reiner, this 1989 classic follows two acquaintances who, after meeting by chance, spend the next 12 years unexpectedly encountering one another and debating the supposed impossibility of male-female friendships. Alongside Notting Hill, Sleepless in Seattle, and 10 Things I Hate About You, When Harry Met Sally is one of the most iconic 90s-era rom-coms and a perfect antidote to the inevitably inclement weather you’re being forced to endure right now.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Pluto TV)

Release date: May 1989

RT Score: 84%

Length: 128 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Main cast: Harrison Ford, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody, John Rhys-Davies

It may be the most recent of the original Indiana Jones movies, but Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is, for me, the best Indy adventure of them all.

Set in 1938 – after a brief opening de-tour to 1912 – The Last Crusade sees Harrison Ford’s whip-cracking hero tasked with retrieving the Holy Grail to free his father (played by the incomparable Sean Connery) from Nazi capture. Bouncing between the US, Austria, Turkey, and Germany – and featuring horses, snakes, Zeppelins, and ancient knights – Spielberg’s original trilogy-ender is a timeless archeological adventure that’s worth revisiting at any time of year.

Casino Royale (Pluto TV)

Release date: November 2006

RT Score: 94%

Length: 144 minutes

Director: Martin Campbell

Main cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Jeffrey Wright

Casino Royale, Martin Campbell’s 2006 revival of the then-stagnant James Bond series, breathed new and necessary life into the iconic British superspy.

Starring Daniel Craig in the lead role and taking an altogether more gritty and psychological approach to the character than previous entries in the franchise, Casino Royale finds Bond tasked with tracking down a dangerous terrorism financier (Mads Mikkelsen) and besting him in a high-stakes Montenegro poker game. There’s an argument to be made that this is the best James Bond movie of all time, and it’s now streaming for free on Pluto TV.

Shiva Baby (Hoopla, Kanopy)

Release date: March 2020

RT Score: 96%

Length: 78 minutes

Director: Emma Seligman

Main cast: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari

Rachel Sennott has become a household name in American comedy, and the actress’ 2020 breakout movie, Shiva Baby, is now streaming for free on both Hoopla and Kanopy.

Set during a shiva (the week-long mourning period observed in Judaism for first-degree relatives), the film follows a young bisexual Jewish woman who encounters her sugar daddy and ex-girlfriend while attending a family funeral. Described by The Guardian as “a festival of excruciating embarrassment,” Shiva Baby is a perfect example of the awkward comedy that has come to director Emma Seligman’s work.

Arthur Christmas (Tubi – leaving soon)

Release date: November 2011

RT Score: 92%

Length: 97 minutes

Director: Sarah Smith

Main cast: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy, Jim Broadbent

Okay, I know I said I’d be highlighting non-Christmassy movies in this roundup, but allow me this one festive indulgence: the underrated Arthur Christmas is now streaming for free on Tubi, and it’s leaving in a matter of weeks (so get your skates on).

Starring a royal flush of iconic British voice actors including James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy, and Jim Broadbent, this 2011 animation centers on Arthur, the unassuming youngest son of Santa Claus, who is forced to save Christmas when his father’s high-tech ship fails to deliver one girl's present. Sure, Arthur Christmas is undeniably silly festive fun, but it’s a great option if you’re looking to break up your usual cocktail of classic Christmas movies.