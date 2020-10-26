Corsair HS60 Haptic review

Easily one of the best headsets we've ever used. The haptic feedback lets you feel every single bass note while the mic provides incredibly clear voice input, all with onboard controls for mic muting, volume, and haptic intensity.

The Corsair HS60 Haptic is easily the best gaming headset we've seen in a long time. While not without its faults, those faults are largely cosmetic or a matter of taste rather than any particular technical failing.

While it isn't a wireless headset, anyone who has ever used one can tell you that this isn't necessarily a bad thing. There's no interference or battery life issues to worry about.

What's more, the haptic feedback on a gaming headset sounds like a total gimmick, but we can assure you, it's actually not. Listening to the Interstellar soundtrack through the HS60 Haptic with the haptic intensity pushed up to full can only be described as an experience.

For gaming and communicating with teammates, the sound is sharp and clear in both directions, and the haptic feedback adds a surprising level of immersion while playing Call of Duty: Warzone and other intense titles.

All that said, the arctic camo look might be off-putting to many - but, to be fair, might just be the kind of aesthetic some gamers are really looking for - and the microphone is detachable, so you can lose it if you're the kind of user who loses anything not tethered to the wall.

Lastly, this definitely isn't the cheapest gaming headset going, but it isn't all that egregious given the sound quality and the quality of its construction. You can get it right now for $129.99/£119.99/AU$199.99.

Those are really the only complaints we have about the HS60 Haptic. As far as wired headsets go, we can't recommend it highly enough.

Design

Among the complaints we have with the Corsair HS60 Haptic is the arctic camo detailing on the earpieces, since it really does detract from a seriously premium-feeling gaming headset, but this minor point is the only real design fault we can find.

The construction of the headset is well-built with metal band and earpiece yokes, though the earpieces are plastic with grill covers on the outside. The foamy bits, namely the earcups and the headband padding, are wrapped in synthetic leather and are very comfortable, even after several hours of wear.

The microphone is removable but it's also adjustable, so you can move the unidirectional receiver out of your way if necessary.

The braided USB cord is long enough to give you some decent freedom of movement, but it does tether you to your PC or gaming system while you're using it. The volume, haptic intensity, and microphone mute toggle are all on the earpieces themselves and are comfortably positioned for ease of use.

Performance

Where the Corsair HS60 Haptic really shines is its outstanding sound quality and haptic performance. It works right out of the box but if you download the Corsair iCue software, you can fine tune the audio levels with an equalizer to your liking as well as control the side tones of the microphone.

As for the performance, we really need to talk about the haptic response here. A lot of headsets have outstanding bass response, but the HS60 Haptic's bass response is an entirely different level. The intensity is adjustable, but even when set to the max, it never feels uncomfortable.

In practice, it's as close to a movie theater's sound system as you'll find in a gaming headset, recreating the physical auditory sensation you feel while watching a summer action blockbuster. If Hans Zimmer is doing the film's score, it can be one hell of an experience.

Buy it if...

You want dat bass

Using the Corsair HS60 Haptic is a bass lover's dream. It's pretty much strapping a subwoofer comfortably to your head.

You want interference free audio

With no Bluetooth or wireless radio connection to worry about, you will get constant, outstanding performance without a hiccup.

You like to mess with equalizer settings

Thanks to the Corsair iCue software, you can fiddle around with the headset's EQ levels all you want.

Don't buy it if...

You want a budget gaming headset

At $129.99/£119.99/AU$199.99, this isn't a cheap gaming headset. It's not the most expensive either, but if you're looking for something cheap, there are cheaper headsets out there.