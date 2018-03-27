Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop with Nvidia GTX 1060 looks to redefine laptop gaming

Xiaomi’s long awaited Mi Mix 2S smartphone is now officially unveiled, but that’s not the only interesting announcement from today’s event. The announcement was followed by a surprise launch of the Mi Gaming Laptop. Yes, the company has also launched, what they call a “gaming laptop that can be carried to work”.

Xiaomi, during the launch, stressed on the fact that the Mi Gaming Laptop doesn’t look and feels like a gaming laptop, as it is 20.9mm (0.82 inches) slim and weighs 2.7kg (5.95 pounds). Sporting decent mid-range hardware, the laptop is aimed to offer semi-pro level gaming at an affordable price.

The 15.6-inch laptop has a seventh generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a combination of a 256GB SSD with 1TB HDD. It has an expansion slot for an extra SSD to allow space for extra storage. Graphics are powered by Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, which is a mid-level graphics card.

There’s a toned down variant as well, which has the entry-level Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD.

Despite of its minimalistic look, Xiaomi has ensured the feel of a gaming laptop by fitting RGB keyboard with 16 million colors. Also, there’s a one-key turbo cooling system to minimize heating while rendering high-end games.

Will it release outside of China?

We haven’t received any confirmation from the company about its arrival outside of China. But, we can assume that it won’t arrive, as we haven’t seen any laptop from Xiaomi debuting outside of its home region yet. The only reason why we hope to see this in our own territories is because the company has been looking to expand its product portfolio reach lately.

Even if they have future plans to release it more widely, a lot will depend on its price, as there are already gaming notebooks in the market which offer similar specifications at a competitive price.

The USP of the laptop is its minimalist design and slim form-factor, which could give it an edge over its competitors. Also, it is currently among the among the top affordable gaming machines on the market.

Price and availability

The Mi Gaming Laptop with a GTX 1060 inside is set to be sold for 8,999 RMB (about $1,399, £999, AU$1,819 or Rs 93,000), and the GTX 1050 Ti variant will cost 5,999 RMB (about $999, £799, AU$1,299 or Rs 62,000). As of now, the laptop will only be available in the Chinese market.