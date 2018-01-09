Xbox One users are getting a ‘do not disturb’ feature

We’ve all had it happen – you’re playing an intense single-player game or watching a movie and all of a sudden every single one of your friends decides now is the time to invite you into a match.

The notifications come down your screen so fast and hard you believe in a moment of befuddlement that you’ve turned on some kind of hardcore Tetris.

Read more: Creative Sound BlasterX H5 Tournament Edition

You just wish you could hang a virtual sock on the door or something. Well, pretty soon that won’t be a problem with the new ‘do not disturb’ feature that’s coming to Xbox One.

Quiet, please

Turning this feature on will allow people to use their Xbox and stay signed in online without having to worry about being annoyed by messages, party invites and other notifications that they just don’t care about. At that moment, anyway.

The feature is coming to Xbox Insider members as of now and will be coming to all other users in the near future. It's worth noting that PS4 owners already have an "appear offline" option, offering similar results.

There are a few other changes expected to roll out to Xbox One users alongside this, including some new additions to the Guide menu relating to your achievements and the games you’re playing.

It’ll also soon be possible to set up an automatic shut down time range, which is pretty great if you tend to leave your console running when you leave the home and walk around for a whole day with fire risk fears hanging over your head.