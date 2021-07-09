Worst tech names ever and the Switch OLED: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 72

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guest is Daniel Bader, Software & Downloads Writer at Android Central, and James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 72

We begin this week's episode by chatting about the worst tech product names of all time. We also introduce a new gadget into our hall of fame, the PlayStation Portable.

After the Sony Xperia 1 III launch, we spend some time reminiscing about some of the best Sony smartphones ever made, and also discuss why Sony still can't make an impact on the modern smartphone market. We also talk about the recently announced Nintendo Switch OLED, Motorola and why MagSafe on iPhone 12 isn't a bigger deal.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday. Nice.