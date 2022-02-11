How to watch Tokyo Ghoul online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

There's a lot of anime that keep things light, providing a heart warming story, lovable characters and a dedication to the power of friendship... Tokyo Ghoul is not one such anime. With a gritty, violent and extremely exciting viewing experience, fans of more gory content will love this show and luckily, it is easy to watch Tokyo Ghoul online.

Watch Tokyo Ghoul online Air dates: 2014-2018 Total seasons: 3 Creators: Sui Ishida Stream: Watch Tokyo Ghoul with a Funimation FREE trial (US, CA, AU) | Netflix (UK) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Based on the Sui Ishida manga, Tokyo Ghoul focuses on... yep, you guessed it - Ghouls. After protagonist Ken Kaneki is bitten by a flesh-eating ghoul, he is taken to hospital where he recovers thanks to a surgery that transforms him into a half-ghoul.

Now part-ghoul, Kaneki must survive by eating human flesh. Not to anyone's surprise, it isn't quite as easy as that. Ghouls are hunted down by government organisations and must do everything in their power to survive.

As part human, part ghoul, Kaneki must try and keep two lives going - that of a human and that of a ghoul, needing to eat - it's all a bit Batman at night, Bruce Bayne in the day... just with more violence and blood.

With a total of 48 episodes across three seasons, this is a lively anime that isn't for the faint-hearted. Interested? We've broken down everything you need to know to watch Tokyo Ghoul online below.

Can I watch Tokyo Ghoul on Netflix?

For those looking to watch Tokyo Ghoul online, if you're in the UK, Japan, or Ukraine, the hit anime is available to stream through your Netflix subscription. Unfortunately, this isn't the case for US Netflix. Netflix costs from £5.99/€4.99/¥990 a month for its Basic plan, and is home to a number of anime shows and movies, including the place to watch Studio Ghibli films outside of the US. Out of the country and want to watch Your Name through with your Netflix account? Use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream as if you were back home.

How to watch Tokyo Ghoul online

While Funimation and Crunchyroll are now both owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, things appear to be remaining separate for the time being. That means you'll also be able to watch Tokyo Ghoul online through Crunchyroll from $7.99/£6.50 a month, with a Crunchyroll free trial also available.

Where else can I watch Tokyo Ghoul online?

Tokyo Ghoul isn't just available to watch on Funimation and Crunchy Roll. There are a few other subscription services that allow you to watch this gory anime.

In the US, you can watch Tokyo Ghoul on Hulu. In the UK, you can also watch the first two seasons of Tokyo Ghoul on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Tokyo Ghoul from abroad

If you attempt to log into Funimation when you're out of the country, you will likely find that Tokyo Ghoul is blocked. This is because of geo-restrictions but luckily, there is a very simple way around this.

If you download a VPN, you will be able to watch Tokyo Ghoul online from absolutely anywhere in the world. This is because a VPN changes your IP address which allows you to act like your device is back in your home country, unblocking the Funimation content.

Downloading a VPN is simple:

