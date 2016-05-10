Sylvester Stallone is getting a Netflix show, but don't get your hopes up

Though a Sylvester Stallone-starring mafia series (based on the novel Omerta from Mario 'The Godfather' Puzo) is currently being shopped around Hollywood, the Stallone show announced today by Netflix sounds about as far from that as you can imagine.

Variety has revealed that Sly and The Biggest Loser creator and executive producer Dave Broome are teaming up for Ultimate Beastmaster, a series in which 12 athletes from around the globe compete in a tough obstacle course called The Beast.

Each episode will crown a Beastmaster who will then go on to compete for the title of Ultimate Beastmaster in the finale.

In a first for Netflix, the show, which does not have a launch date yet, will get six country-specific versions, and will feature local hosts and languages for each version.

It seems as though Sly's involvement will be strictly behind the scenes, with Terry Crews (The Expendables) and Charissa Thompson (Fox Sports) announced as U.S. hosts, while Anderson Silva (UFC Middleweight Champion) and comedian Rafinha Bastos will host in Brazil, actors Seo Kyung Suk and Park Kyeong Rim will host in South Korea, Ines Sainz and Luis Ernesto Franco will host in Mexico, soccer legend Hans Sarpei and comedian Luke Mockridge will host in Germany and Sayaka Akimoto and Yuji Kondo will be Japan's presenters.