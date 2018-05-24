Ubisoft’s AI assistant will up your game with real-time play analysis

As the popularity of the AI assistant extends beyond smart speakers and into every conceivable gadget into your home, the French video game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment has thrown its hat into the ring, with a personalised chatbot designed to enhance your gaming experience.

Inspired by a one-off hackathon with Ubisoft employees, the chatbot saw a soft launch back in January in Canada, though is now available worldwide to anyone with the Ubisoft Club mobile app.

Named ‘Sam’, the AI can log your progress in any number of Ubisoft games you’ve purchased, relaying in-game stats in real-time or offering tips and hints for progressing through difficult sections. It could even update you on the weather or similarly dynamic systems in-game, acting as a form of virtual Alexa for your avatar.

Helpful companion, or nagging nanny?

It seems to be part of a wider strategy by Ubisoft to shift its focus away from its annual release model and towards improving player services.

Unsurprisingly, it will only help you when playing Ubisoft licensed games, but for anyone sitting down with Assassin’s Creed Origins , Far Cry 5 , For Honor, or Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle , Sam could prove an invaluable assistant when progressing through the game.

Whether the chatbot will be received as as a helpful companion or nagging nanny, however, remains to be seen.