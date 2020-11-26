Today's best Instant Pot deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

Instant Pots are a hot ticket item this Black Friday deals season, with many of the branded multi-cookers getting big price cuts ahead of the big day of sales.

As the cold season rolls in, it's a perfect time to grab yourself an Instant Pot, which can cook up soups, stews and, well, just about anything else to warm you up.

There are plenty of other multi-cookers, slow cookers and pressure cookers on the market, but the Instant Pot brand is one of the most popular for reliable multi-cookers that come in a range of models and sizes.

Although they all have slightly different features, most have touch controls that allow you to make a huge range of meals and recipes thanks to a built-in rice cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, warmer and, in some cases, even a yogurt maker. Check the models separately for more information about size and specs.

Today's best Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker £84.99 now £55.99 @ Amazon

Here's a great deal on one of the most popular Instant Pot models at Amazon, which has had a big price cut of £29. The Instant Pot Duo is a 7-in-1 multi-cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yoghurt maker, steamer and warmer all rolled into one. A few of the Duo models are discounted this Black Friday, but this version has a 5.7 litre capacity.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Plus 30 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker: £89.99 , now £69.99 @ Robert Dyas Save £20 - Another excellent saving on a nifty little Instant Pot. This one is focused one being a jack of all trades pressure cooker, able to accommodate 13 different cooking modes for any of your culinary desires. There's broth cooking, rice, slow cooking and a setting for making yoghurts, more than enough to throw in some variety to your cookbook.

Instant Pot 60 DUO: £99.99 , now £89.99 @ Amazon. Save £10 - Grab yourself an Instant Pot 60 cooker with £10 off. This is a cheaper alternative to many of the other Instant Pot deals you can get this Black Friday and even though £10 isn't much off one of these products, any saving is a good one on this kitchen essential.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer: just £149.99 @ John Lewis

One of the most versatile Instant Pots out there, the Duo Crisp and Air Fryer not only takes care of your slow cooking and pressure cooking needs, but can also add a tasty crispy finish to dishes. Save £30 here. Remember also that if you purchase through John Lewis, you get access to its incredible guarantee and customer support. Also available at the same £149.99 price from Amazon.View Deal

Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L down to just £89.99 @ Robert Dyas

This is an Instant Pot Classic – Save £10 on the 80 Duo 8L, a giant slow cooker and pressure cooker combo that features 14 preset programs for 7-in-1 multi-functional smart cooking, with a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, yoghurt maker, steamer and warmer functions. Amazon Prime subscribers benefit from free One-Day delivery here, too.View Deal

Instant Pot IPDuo-30 Duo Mini down to £59.99 on Amazon. This Instant Pot brings you all of the best features of some of the larger Instant Pot models, like the Instant Pot Duo 60, but here it's available in a 3 Litre / 3 Qt compact format – hence the Mini in its name. That means you get all the benefits of creating a range of dishes, but it's a great option if you're short on space or just cooking for one or two people.View Deal