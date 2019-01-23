The Xiaomi foldable phone concept looks incredible in new teaser video

We've just been given another look at the Xiaomi foldable phone, and this time it's a well lit shot of the firm's co-founder seemingly using the device to open apps and make video calls.

It looks to be the same device which was teased in a short video clip by @evleaks a few weeks ago, but this time we get a much better look at the concept foldable smartphone.

What gives this video credibility is the flexible phone is being used by Lin Bin, the co-founder of Xiaomi, and he shared it on his personal Weibo account where he said the "Xiaomi double folding mobile phone is coming."

Instead of having a central folding action, this device has two folding hinges, with the outer thirds of the large display folding behind the central portion of the screen.

That's different to the only other foldable phone we've managed to get our hands on - the Royole FlexPai - which has a more traditional central folding action, but also considerably more bezel, while the Xiaomi offering looks far more slick.

You can see the Xiaomi foldable phone in action below.

A little too good?

As impressive as the phone appears in the video, it's worth taking it with a pinch of salt. We're skeptical as the concept phone seems too good to be true.

Having been hands on with the Royole FlexPai - a heavy, thick device with clunky software and a sizable bezel to one side to house the various technical features of the phone - it's difficult to see how Xiaomi has made such a seemingly slick device.

It's worth noting that this is still very much a concept device, with Bin saying "if you like it, we will consider making a mass production machine in the future."

What it does mean is the rumored folding Samsung Galaxy X, which is tipped to launch on February 20 alongside the Galaxy S10, could have some serious competition.