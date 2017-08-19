The Note 8 makes a brief appearance on Samsung's website

It would seem that Samsung's grown tired of everyone else leaking information about its upcoming Galaxy Note 8 super-phablet and decided to take matters into its own hands, briefly listing the device on its own website before pulling the page again.

Unfortunately the link for the listing only led to a blank page, so we can't give you a detailed rundown of the specs of the Note 8 or any information we haven't heard already, but it's a another reminder that the handset is arriving this Wednesday.

Interestingly, the phone that appeared on Samsung's site was the US unlocked version with the model number UZKAXAA, matching the model numbers used for the unlocked Galaxy S8 phones in the US. That suggests the unlocked version might go on sale at the same time as the carrier versions.

Usually Samsung follows up a carrier launch with an unlocked launch a few months later, but this time we could be set for both at the same time - we're still not sure when these devices will actually go on sale, but we'll bring you the news as soon as we have it.

Another little tidbit of information shown in the listing on the Samsung site was the internal storage: 64GB of it, at least in the base model. That lines up neatly with previous leaks, and as usual with Samsung. we'd expect there to be a microSD slot if you want to expand that storage further.

We're only a few days away from getting our first proper look at Samsung's flagship phablet for 2017, and at this stage it doesn't look like there are many specs or details left to reveal. We will of course be covering the event as it happens on Wednesday, though we haven't yet had a confirmed time.