The new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones are (almost) impossible to lose

The latest iteration of the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones are here, after an IFA 2019 announcement that showed off the new smart features and voice assistant capability for the premium audio kit – as well as a built-in Tile tracker to stop you misplacing the headphones by accident.

The 2018 model was a near-perfect combination of style and sound, only let down by its high price and slightly fiddly button inputs. Now, however, the power button is gone entirely, replaced with an automatic on/off function that can tell when you fold up or unfold the headphones.

See the other headphones announced at IFA 2019

What are the best headphones for you?

Compare with the old model in our Sennheiser Momentum Wireless review

The Momentum Wireless headphones will also get voice assistant support for Siri and Google Assistant – with Amazon Alexa set to join the team "soon", according to Sennheiser's press release. There's the same active noise canceling as the previous model, though this time with a "transparent hearing" feature (as with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless) so you can hear ambient sounds from your surroundings, to be more aware of speeding cars and the other dangers that lurk in this world.

None of these features are brand new in themselves – even to the Sennheiser range – but the addition of all them in the new Momentum Wireless headphones looks set to improve the already-impressive offering, even if you're paying the hefty sum of $399.95 (around £280 / AU$500) for the privilege.

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones are currently available in black, with a sandy-white model coming later in November.