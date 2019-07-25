The LG CineBeam is an eye-popping 4K laser projector – at an eye-watering price

When LG launched its second-gen CineBeam Laser 4K at CES 2019, we were left to speculate how much the innovative short-throw projector would cost.
Now, we know the answer: the new LG CineBeam will set you back a whopping $6,000 (around £4820 / AU$8630), double the price of its predecessor.
So, what do you get for your six grand? For starters, the new CineBeam 4K uses short-throw technology, which means it can project large-scale images over incredibly small distances.
For instance, you need to place the projector just 2 inches away from the wall to achieve a 90-inch (diagonal) image.
Looking for an all-out immersive viewing experience? If you place the projector a mere 7 inches away, you can project an enormous 120-inch image – a fantastic feature for smaller homes that can't accommodate a huge amount of space between the projector and your wall.
The dream beam
Those huge images promise to be super impactful too, with 2,500 ANSI lumens and Ultra HD 4K resolution, and a wide color gamut to ensure a high degree of realism and vibrancy when reproducing your films.
New to this generation of the CineBeam projector is voice activation technology – using LG’s artificial intelligence technology ThinQ, you’ll be able to use simple voice commands to control the projector.
As well as that, this tech-packed projector comes with webOS built in, giving you the ability to watch content from the likes of Netflix and YouTube, without the need for a smart TV or streaming device.
Like its predecessor, the latest CineBeam Laser 4K sports a compact, fabric-covered design, that should fit in nicely to pretty much any style of decor.
Despite all these cool features, there's of course no getting away from that considerable price tag; after all, most of the best projectors we've reviewed have come in at no more than $2,000, including LG's own DLP LED Minibeam PH450UG Ultra Short Throw projector, which costs $650 ( (£530 / around AU$860).
Whether you feel those features are worth the money largely depends on how highly you value your home cinema experience – if you're a dedicated film connoisseur who loves the convenience of streaming and voice control, the CineBeam could be a worthy investment.
But, if you still watch Blu-rays exclusively and hate the 'always-listening' feel of voice assistants, you might want to look for something a little less expensive to blow your films up to big screen sizes.
