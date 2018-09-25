The L-Mount alliance: Panasonic, Leica and Sigma join forces

Leica, Panasonic and Sigma have announced a strategic partnership at Photokina 2018.

Known as the ‘L-Mount Alliance’, it promises a previously unparalleled form of collaboration, with all three manufacturers believing their customers will benefit.

The collaboration enables Panasonic and Sigma to make use of the L-Mount standard developed by Leica for their own developments, and to offer both cameras and lenses utilizing this lens mount.

It's hoped this joint effort will increase the appeal of the L-Mount technology, with users able to mix and match from all three brands to configure their kit to match their photographic needs.

It also means users will be able to choose from a much wider selection of cameras and lenses without having to limit themselves to a particular brand, as all three companies will share the same proprietary bayonet L-Mount.

About the L-Mount

The L-Mount was developed by Leica, and made its first appearance in 2014 within the Leica T. The L-Mount has a diameter of 51.6mm, and is suitable for use not only with full-frame cameras, but also on cameras with APS-C sensors, while the flange distance is 20mm.

The camera bayonets are manufactured from wear-resistant stainless steel, with four flange segments to ensure particularly secure and precisely positioned lens attachment. The lens mount is currently used in the Leica SL full-frame camera system and the Leica CL, TL2 and TL APS-C camera models.

Under the new partnership, all lenses made by Leica, Panasonic and Sigma for the L-Mount will be able to be used on all L-Mount cameras without adapters, and without any functional limitations.

