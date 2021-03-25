The Galaxy Tab S7 gets a massive $120 price cut in fantastic deal at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a deal on the all-new Galaxy Tab S7, then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S7 on sale for $529.99 (was $649.99). That's a massive $120 discount and only $2 more than the Black Friday record-low price.

Galaxy Tab S7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $529.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 on sale for $529.99. That's a massive $120 discount and only $2 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The 11-inch tablet features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and includes Samsung's newest S-Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features a stunning 11-inch edge-to-edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a super smooth experience. The Android tablet delivers more power than most laptops thanks to the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus and 128GB of storage. You're also getting an impressive camera system, Samsung's redesigned S Pen, and an all-day battery life of fifteen hours.



As we've mentioned above, this the best deal we've found for the Galaxy Tab S7 and only $2 more than the record-low price. We don't know how long Amazon will have this Samsung tablet on sale, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

