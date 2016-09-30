The Grand Tour might not be an Amazon Prime exclusive after all

Coming to screens on November 18, The Grand Tour is one of Amazon Prime's most hotly anticipated exclusive shows.

Reuniting ex-Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May for more car-based shenanigans the show has a ready-made audience behind it, making it an incredibly valuable addition to the Amazon Prime exclusive line up.

However, according to a recent report from Business Insider, it might not be an Amazon Prime exclusive forever. Sources have apparently revealed that there's a secret arrangement in place between Amazon and the ex-Top Gear team that will enable Amazon to sell the rights of the show to TV networks and broadcasters.

Car boot sale

As a result of this deal, Amazon is reportedly working with talent agency IMG to license second window rights to The Grand Tour.

This is surprising news since it wasn't so long ago that Amazon's Jay Marine quashed rumors that the company may sub-license the show to an apparently very keen ITV, saying that Amazon had "no interest" in such a deal.

Even if Amazon is working with IMG, there's actually no guarantee that The Grand Tour will ever appear outside of Prime. This is because as part of this reported deal Amazon has the right to choose when, and even if, it wants to make the show available to regular channels after it's aired to Prime customers.

It could be possible that Amazon is working with IMG to only sell The Grand Tour to networks in countries where the Amazon Prime video service isn't currently available as the show does have significant global appeal.

If this was the case, it would mean that Amazon would be able to get The Grand Tour to the widest possible audience, without undercutting the value of the Prime Video subscription for customers in the few countries where the service is currently available.

Regardless, Amazon Prime customers can look forward to tuning into the show when it first airs on Amazon Prime in November.