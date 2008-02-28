Sky to launch three new HD channels

According to our colleagues on Home Cinema Choice, Sky has announced that it is to begin broadcasting three further hi-def channels. When it does, it'll bring the satellite broadcaster’s HD stable to a total of 17 channels.

The three new channels are Sky Sports HD 3, Sky Movies Premiere HD and FX HD channel. Sky claims it will now become the only broadcaster to offer European Tour golf in HD, and will also be offering regular WWE coverage in HD beginning on the 17th March.

Personally, we can’t think of a better reason to avoid Sky Sports HD 3, but your Gran and Granddad might like it.

Sentimental sop in HD

Raising the excitement threshold even further, Sky is promising to launch Sky Movies Premiere HD with the world’s first-ever HD screening of soppy, ship-sinking disaster-fest, Titanic. Again, we remain entirely unmoved by the prospect.

Thankfully, Sky also promises to screen some considerably better movies after that, including Blood Diamond, Flags of Our Fathers, Fracture, Babel and Ghost Rider.

Although there’s little word on specific content to be screened on FX HD, it’s described as a bespoke channel that has been specially created for Sky’s HD service. It will broadcast between 7pm and 2am daily. If its standard-definition namesake is anything to go by, then we’d expect a diet of slickly produced, sci-fi laced, made-for-TV drama output.