DreamVision dreams up DreamBee projector

With world plus dog jumping on the 1080p high def bandwagon, it's great to see someone launch a product that's actually worth of all those extra HD pixels: DreamVision's DreamBee 1080p projector.

Shaped like a tripod's head from Steven Spielberg's War Of The Worlds , the projector uses D-ILA tech instead of the more common DLP, making it much cheaper to produce and therefore to buy. Still with prices set at £7K for the DreamBee and £10K for the DreamBee Pro you'll still need a fairly hefty wedge in your wallet.

A closer look at the projector's features reveals that it could well be worth mortaging the kids for:

DreamBee

Three-chip D-ILA light engine

Full 1080p high definition image resolution

20,000:1 contrast ratio

Reality Expansion 10-bit internal video scalers

TrueMotionHD de-interlacer

FineEdge multi-directional edge-adaptive processing

FidelityEngine noise reduction and image enhancer

Five separate colour presets; two of which are customisable

2x HDMI ports, 1x component video input, 1x composite video input, 1x S-video input

DreamBee Pro

As above, but also features

An external 10-bit processor with additional customisation options

Video inputs: 4x HDMI, 2x component, 2x composite, 2x s-video, 1x RGBHV/component and 1x optional SD-DI

Video outputs: 1x HDMI, 1x analogue video 5-BNC

Audio ouputs: 1x HDMi, 1x coaxial digital, 1x optical digital

Both the DreamBee and DreamBee Pro are available in five different colours: white, black, blue, yellow and red. They're avaiable to buy now.