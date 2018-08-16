Sony claims top spot in US full-frame camera market

Following a flurry of launches in the last 12 months or so, including the Alpha A7R III, A7 III and A9, it may not come as a surprise to learn that Sony has announced that it's sold more full-frame cameras than any other brand in the US over the past six months.

In a press release, Sony reveals that it's overtaken Canon to take the number one position (measured both by units sold and value) in the United States full-frame camera market in the first half of 2018. To simplify that, four out of every 10 full-frame cameras sold during that time period has been a Sony.

This is an impressive performance from Sony, and reflects some of the fantastic cameras the company has bought to market recently, although it's been over a year since Canon introduced a full-frame DSLR, while Nikon's brilliant D850 full-frame DSLR has been in very short supply in the US.

Things should get interesting in the full-frame camera market very soon though, with the imminent launch of Nikon's first full-frame mirrorless camera, while Canon is also rumored to be hot on Nikon's heels with its own full-frame mirrorless camera.

Be Alpha

That's just part of the story though, as Sony is also celebrating the fact that it's held the top position in the overall mirrorless market for the past six years, and to mark these achievements it's announced the launch of a new 'Be Alpha' campaign.

Designed to connect users with the brand and its ever-growing roster of talented photographers and videographers, the campaign will comprise a number of in-person events in major cities across the US. The initiative also features an 'Alpha Female' program, which will include grants, mentorship and events. You can check out the campaign launch video below.