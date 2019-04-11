Samyang announces AF 85mm f/1.4 F, MF 14mm f/2.8 Z and MF 85mm f/1.4 Z lenses

Third-party lens manufacturer Samyang has unveiled a triplet of Nikon-specific wide-aperture lenses, including two options for the company's latest Z-mount bodies.

The MF 14mm f/2.8 Z and MF 85mm f/1.4 Z are some of the first third-party lenses developed for Nikon's latest mirrorless mount, as featured on the Nikon Z6 and Z7 bodies.

As the name indicates, both options are manual-focus only, and they join a modest selection of Z-mount lenses released by Nikon so far for its system. The company is fast developing a range of further native lenses, although current Z6 and Z7 owners can also use F-mount lenses via an optional FTZ adapter.

Nikon's DSLR owners also have a new arrival to get excited about. The AF 85mm f/1.4 F has the honor of being Samyang's second optic for Nikon F-mount bodies, following the arrival last year of the AF 14mm f/2.8 F. The lens features an autofocus system and a nine-bladed aperture for circular bokeh, and promises edge-to-edge sharpness at even wider apertures.

All three lenses are Ultra Multi Coated (UMC) for better light transmission and aberration suppression, and all have been crafted with weather- and dust-resistant barrels.

Image 1 of 2 Samyang MF 14mm f/2.8 Z. Credit: Samyang Image 2 of 2 Samyang MF 85mm f/1.4 Z. Credit: Samyang

There's no word on pricing for the new lenses as yet, although Samyang has said it will be exhibiting the new optics at the China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) 2019 in Beijing, which runs from April 12-15.