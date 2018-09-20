Samsung’s first phone with a triple-lens camera is the Galaxy A7 2018

Samsung has just announced its first phone with a triple-lens camera and it’s not a flagship, rather it’s the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).

The phone has a 24MP f/1.7 main lens, an 8MP f/2.4 120-degree wide-angle lens and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor, making for a very flexible setup that allows you to take both standard and wide-angle shots, or use the depth sensor for a bokeh effect.

Despite the three lenses we wouldn’t expect this camera to match the snappers on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Samsung Galaxy Note 9, but its existence makes the rumors of a triple-lens Samsung Galaxy S10 that much more believable.

Middle of the pack

Elsewhere the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) sounds like a typical but competent mid-ranger, with a 24MP front-facing camera, a 6-inch 1080 x 2220 Super AMOLED screen, a 3,300mAh battery, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, an octa-core chipset (which one is unconfirmed), and 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage. The phone also has NFC and a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung says that the Galaxy A7 (2018) will be available in select European and Asian markets “from this fall”, so expect to see it land in some regions in the next few months. After that Samsung says it will come to additional markets in the near future, but exactly where, when and how much it will cost remains unknown.

Interestingly though, a triple-lens camera could just be the start, as Samsung is also rumored to be launching a quad-lens camera phone soon.

Via Android Authority