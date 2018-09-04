Samsung's cheaper Galaxy A phones will be first in line for new tech advances

While we’ve grown accustomed to cutting-edge tech landing with a manufacturer’s flagship phone, Samsung has announced that it will be flipping this plan on its head in a new strategy to boost sales.

In a CNBC interview with Samsung’s president of mobile communications, DJ Koh stated that his revised plan is to introduce new technology to its mid-range handsets first, rather than its premium models, from this year forward.

Considering 2018 has already seen the launch of the South Korean company’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 flagships, this means we can look forward to an exciting new feature in one of Samsung’s Galaxy A series handsets, which will apparently be arriving later this year.

Why the change?

With the ever-rising prices of flagship handsets among the major players, Samsung is looking to compete directly with the likes of Huawei, Oppo and other Chinese manufacturers that are offering top-notch specs for a diminished price.

Similarly, the shift is an attempt to attract “millenials who cannot afford the flagship”, as Koh stated that he intends to “deliver meaningful innovation” to this demographic without having to price them out.

Although Samsung hasn’t spilt the beans on just what this “new technology and differentiation” actually entails, if this interview is anything to go by, we should be seeing it in a new mid-range handset before the year’s out.