Samsung spilled the beans on its new budget fitness band, the Fit3

Audio player loading…

Among Samsung’s repertoire of forgotten devices is its line of fitness bands , although that will change soon with the potential release of the Galaxy Fit3.

This information comes from the Korean side of the Samsung Community forums (opens in new tab) where someone asked if there will be a Galaxy Fit3. A community manager let the cat out of the bag by saying the Fit3 would launch by the end of the year or early 2023 if there’s a delay. The new device is slated to have the same price point as the Samsung Fit2 which launched at $59 in the US.

Apart from those tidbits, not much was revealed about the Fit3, and since this information comes from a community manager, take it all with a grain of salt. Assuming the launch window is accurate, this would mean the Fit3 will not release alongside Samsung’s next major wearable device: the Galaxy Watch 5 .

The Watch 5 is expected to launch this August. If anything, the Fit3 may release close to the Galaxy S23 smartphone , which has an early 2023 launch window. It’s still too early to tell if a similar launch window has any significance, like compatibility between the phone and the Fit3, or if it’s just a coincidence.

We reached out to Samsung to see if it has anything to reveal about the new device, such as what kind of features it will have, its screen size, or even a picture of the Fit3. Unfortunately, they never got back to us.

Analysis: Room for improvement

It’s hard to know, right now, if we should be excited about the prospect of a Samsung Fit3. If the Fit2 is anything to go by, it’ll probably be a pretty decent budget device. Critically, the Fit2 built on what the original Fit offered and got some favorable reviews.

Critics enjoyed the improved screen and its ease of use. On the other hand, the Fit2 had “questionable heart rate accuracy” and shorter battery life than expected. Compared to the Fitbit Sense and Garmin Fenix 6 fitness trackers, the Fit2 had a higher heart rate reading than the other devices. As for battery life, Samsung claimed the device could last a little over two weeks on a single charge, but it was actually around a week, according to reviews. So there’s definitely room for improvement with the Fit3.

Needless to say, Samsung’s renewed interest in wearable devices is welcome. The Galaxy Watch 4 , for example, got the new Google Assistant ahead of schedule with more features on the way.