Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 could arrive with major screen upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the most advanced foldable smartphone yet when it launches, likely next month, and a new leak suggests that it will also be far more durable than not just its predecessor but also other foldable phones this year.

According to reputable tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have the strongest displays of any foldable launching in the remainder of this year. They'll apparently achieve this by using an upgraded version of the ultra-thin glass (UTG) screen found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

While we'd of course take this claim with a pinch of salt, it seems believable, as we'd previously heard that the UTG used here might be twice as thick as the Z Fold 2's display, at 60 micrometers.

In the second half of 2021, Samsung Fold3/Flip3 will have the strongest folding screen technology (UTG2.0/UPC) and the worst spec camera (same as Fold2), because Samsung killed Note21U itselfJuly 19, 2021 See more

Fragile displays have been a big challenge for foldable smartphone manufacturers. The panels need to be rigid enough to endure daily use, yet flexible enough to fold easily without cracking. So this would be an important upgrade, especially as the Z Fold 3 is also expected to bring support for the S Pen stylus, which could lead to people tapping the screen more forcefully.

It's not all good news though, as the source also says the cameras won't be a strong point this year. Apparently they'll use largely the same hardware as the Z Fold 2 (which is another thing we've heard before, at least for the Fold 3), leading them to be inferior in terms of specs to any other foldable due during the rest of the year.

But as XDA Developers points out, sticking to a more basic camera setup could allow the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to have a lower component cost, as well as a thinner and lighter body, both of which would help the premium foldable attract more mainstream customers.

And there could still be some camera excitement, as Samsung is also rumored to have finally achieved a working under-display camera implementation, allowing the selfie camera to disappear when not in use.

Samsung is yet to confirm any details of its upcoming foldables, but it shouldn't be too long before the picture becomes clearer, as it looks very likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will both be unveiled on August 11.

They'll probably be joined by the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, so there's a lot to look forward to.