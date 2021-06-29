Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is almost certain to get S Pen support - here's why

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be one of the most capable foldable phones when it is announced in the coming weeks. Samsung just hinted at a major feature for its next flagship, which will be a category-first: support for its S Pen stylus.

While the biggest announcement from MWC 2021 was around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and One UI Watch software, another interesting development was around the company's next major smartphone.

We’re planning on bringing the S-Pen to even more flagship devices soon! Tae Kim, Customer Experience Strategy, S

With the Note 21 expected to be cancelled this year, all eyes will be on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 when it launches (that's expected to be in early August). A bunch of significant upgrades are expected on hardware and software fronts for a more durable and cohesive foldable tablet experience.

Not just that, we can also now expect a big leap in terms of productivity features as Samsung has pretty much confirmed S-Pen support for the new flagship.

While talking about the Galaxy ecosystem, a Samsung spokesperson talked about how the S-Pen remains unrivaled and has brought many smart features to the mix.

In closing, they mentioned that the S Pen will be coming to more flagship smartphones in the near future, which we believe was a not-so-subtle hint at stylus support for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We've seen leaks that suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support an S Pen, but it looks like there won't be a place on the phone to store the stylus. S Pen support is usually used to refer to devices that can accept input via a stylus — similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Z Fold 3 is unlikely to have a slot or a silo to holster the S-Pen when not in use, but there should be first-party cases that enable that.

We also expect some more unique features and applications to make use of the foldable form factor.

The current lineup of styli from Samsung has a rubber tip, which might be a little too hard for a foldable’s flexible display material. This could mean that Samsung unveils a new S Pen too, alongside the Z Fold 3.

The August Unpacked event is also expected to mark the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the new smartwatches such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 and a few other smaller announcements.