26 essential iPod and iPhone timesavers

The whole ethos of Apple products is to get things done more quickly and elegantly and the iPod and iPhones are perfect examples of this ethos.

But you can always do things even more quickly and easily, making your iPod and iPhone quicker, smarter and simpler to use.

Here are our 26 handy timesavers for your iPod and iPhone.

1. Save time downloading your podcasts

With the latest iPhone software you are now able to download podcasts over the air as well as from a WiFi connection. This means no more impatient waiting, just get them whenever you want!

2. Save time when typing urgent messages

You'll find that auto correction is on by default on iPhones and the iPod touch. This means it will generally add apostrophes and capitals wherever necessary, saving you from dipping into the number menu then going back to the main keyboard. If you type in "im", for example, it will be corrected to "I'm", saving you time navigating different input menus.

3. Transfer files more quickly using your iPod

Older iPods will mount on the Desktop as portable hard drives when connected. Drag data on and off them just like you would with any other hard drive and you have saved connecting another device.

4. Save time checking for mail

On an iPhone with the latest software, turn on Push using the Settings > Fetch New Data option and set a schedule, for example, for every 15 minutes. Now the phone will access your mail servers every 15 minutes and download new mail to the phone, meaning you don't have to check manually. You can also choose to set it to run every 30 minutes, every hour, or set a longer time difference to suit you by selecting the Manually option.

5. Quickly find your location on an iPhone map

If you ever find yourself going round in circles, your iPhone 3G can help relieve the stress. Call up the Map function and hit the GPS button at the bottom-left of the screen. The phone will then triangulate your position based on nearby transmitters and show your precise location. This is much quicker and far less hassle than finding nearby street names and typing them in to find out where you are.

6. Save time making calls on your iPhone

On an iPhone, in Settings > General > Home Button you can set it up so that double-clicking the Home button takes you straight to your Favourites, meaning less time spent searching the address book and more time chatting to your family and friends.

7. Save time finding contacts on your iPhone

If you need to get your point across in a hurry, use the iPhone's Contacts menu. Tapping on a letter from the alphabetical list that sits on the right, means you will leap straight to contacts starting with that letter.

8. Access your locked iPod functions swiftly

Even when the screen is locked on an iPhone or iPod touch you can still access the iPod by double-clicking the Home button. This will reveal the play, skip and volume controls without you having to unlock or go to the main iPod screen.

9. Save time when buying from iTunes

Apple now allows the downloading of iTunes Store purchases over a cellular network, where previously it was necessary for you to be connected to a wireless network to do this. And apparently it even works over an EDGE connection – though of course it will be faster over 3G, so use that if your iPhone has it. This means you will no longer have to wait until you're in range of a wireless connection to buy music, you can do it anywhere.