Pixel 3 image leaks show only one of Google's new phones has a notch

Well what have we here? A pair of seemingly genuine screen protectors for the upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, that's what – and if these do indeed match the handsets that Google is unveiling later this year, then only the larger device will feature a notch at the top of the front display.

Pulled from Chinese social media site Weibo by SlashLeaks and since reported at 9to5Google, the screen protectors seem to show dual cameras on the front of each phone, though it could be one camera and some other sensor.

It's the bigger XL phone that apparently carries the notch that has become so popular with phone makers of late. As yet it's not clear whether you'll be able to hide the notch through some software trickery, as you can on the OnePlus 6 and LG G7 ThinQ. We do know that Android P has built-in notch support.

Credit: SlashLeaks (Image: © SlashLeaks)

That's just about all we can glean from these pictures right now. The Weibo account they first appeared on has since vanished, so we're hardly talking the most solid of sources – but we reckon these designs are pretty close to the mark, even if they've been faked.

It certainly seems likely that Google would follow its strategy of having one smaller, cheaper Pixel 3 together with a bigger, more expensive one – and the notch might be a neat way of further distinguishing one handset from the other. One for the notch fans, and one for those who don't really care for the trend.

Other Pixel 3 rumors are relatively thin on the ground right now – though hidden images inside Android P might offer some clues – but we should hear more about the upcoming Google flagships later in the year.