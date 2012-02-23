ZTE to unveil 8 handsets at MWC 2012

ZTE has confirmed that it will be bringing a total of eight new handsets to MWC 2012 in Barcelona covering both Android and Windows Phone.

We've already seen ZTE launch its first Windows Phone, the Tania, earlier this year and the Chinese manufacturer has its sights firmly set on becoming a top three handset provider by 2015.

He Shiyou, Executive Vice President and Head of the Terminals Division at ZTE said: "The new devices from ZTE will demonstrate how ZTE is without doubt among an elite group of handset providers as next generation telecommunications networks roll out globally."

Significant advances in power, HD and design

ZTE states that its new devices will deliver "significant advances in power, high definition multimedia capabilities and design".

ZTE's new Android and Windows Phone handsets will feature innovations such as multi-core chipsets, LTE and 4G radio - so we'll see at least one quad-core handset to take on the likes of the HTC One X, LG Optimus 4X HD and Huawei Ascend D1 Q.

We've already got wind of a few of the mobiles which ZTE are set to launch at MWC 2012 including the Ice Cream Sandwich toting Mimosa X, PF200 and N910 handsets.

TechRadar will be attending the ZTE press conference in Barcelona to bring you the news on all eight handsets including hands on reviews.