WIN! An unlocked Sony Ericsson Satio

We're giving you the chance to win Sony Ericsson's latest and greatest phone - the 12MP-toting Satio, courtesy of Vodafone.

As part of the network's new Touch The Phone game, we're able to give one of these top of the range smartphones away to one lucky reader.

Touch The Phone is an innovative new gaming site from Vodafone, allowing phone fans to take part in interactive games of endurance and skill online.

Players are asked to hold their mouse cursor over a spinning phone for as long as possible in order to win prizes - with £5,000 on offer to those that can hold on the longest.

Trials and tribulations

It won't be easy - throughout their attempt they'll be offered other rewards, such as a signed Lewis Hamilton helmet or the Sony Ericsson Satio.

But don't worry if you haven't got the twitchy skills to win big on Vodafone's game though - you can nab Sony Ericsson Satio right here by answering a simple question.

The Satio is a top of the range handset as it combines the best of today's smartphones with the latest technology. The aforementioned 12MP camera has a Xenon flash and all photo-enhancing settings the Cybershot brand has to offer.

It also has a whole host of media capabilities, including access to BBC iPlayer, YouTube and 60 free movies from the PlayNow Arena.

Add to that it packs a 3.5-inch touchscreen, an application store to update your phone with all the latest widgets and a tip-top browsing experience, and you can see why we're so excited to offer the Satio as a prize.

This competition has now closed. The winner is Carol Mears.

Please note that competition is open to UK residents only. Under 16s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to TechRadar's reasonable satisfaction.

