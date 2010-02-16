T-Mobile Pulse Mini unveiled for £99.99

T-Mobile has announced at a press conference at Mobile World Congress that it will be slimming down its budget Android offering in the T-Mobile Pulse Mini.

The new phone will retail for just £99.99 on Pay as you go tariffs, and will allow more users to sample Android without breaking the bank.

It's not got the worst specs in the world either: 3.2MP camera with LED flash, 2.8-inch resistive touchscreen and a 3.5mm headphone jack (where the original Pulse just had a 2.5mm offering).

Inter-dimensional

The Mini phone has dimensions of 106x57x14mm, meaning it's not the thinnest device out on the market - but at that price we doubt that will affect its appeal.

It's not got a lot else to shout about - 300MB on board memory, a microSD card slot for media expansion and Android 2.1 are the main highlights from the rest of the spec sheet (although we're pleased to see the latter on such a cheap device).

T-Mobile also used the press conference to announce that it will be offering the Samsung Wave - the first smartphone based on the electronics firm's Bada platform - in Europe as well.

The T-Mobile Pulse Mini has been given a UK release date of April this year, so there's not long to start rummaging down the back of the sofa to see if you can afford this Android marvel.