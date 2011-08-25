Sony Ericsson Xperia Android 2.3.4 update incoming

Sony Ericsson has announced that it is to give its Xperia 2011 range an Android spit and polish in October, with news that the handsets are to get an Android 2.3.4 update.

The new Android update offers such niceties as improvements to video calling (with the integration of Google Talk) and a number of bug fixes to stop freezing and the like.

New features

Sony Ericsson is also adding some of its own touches with new features such as 3D sweep panorama and better integration with Facebook announced.

The new update will also allow you to connect PC peripherals to an Xperia phone, as long as you use the Sony Ericsson Live Dock multimedia station, and swipe text input and screen capture will also be added.

As these features are coming to the 2011 Xperia line-up, the following handsets are set to get the update: Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, Arc, Neo and Mini.

Android 2.3.4 is also the OS of choice for SE's latest phone release the Sony Ericsson Neo V.