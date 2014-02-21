See the real-world benefits of KitKat on the LG G2, update arriving mid-March

The arrival of Android 4.4 KitKat on the LG G2 has been officially pegged for the middle of March, with the manufacturer launching a video teaser showing the speedy improvements handset owners have in store.

The two-minute comparison clip shows how KitKat gives multiple features a considerable speed boost, when compared to the current Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean OS.

The KnockOn (double tap to wake the screen) feature welcomes a faster response time, while web pages will load faster thanks to the Chromium engine within KitKat. Further speed improvements come when loading online videos.

In terms of photography, the camera app loads faster, the shutter speed is also improved, while loading a photo in the gallery app is twice as fast with KitKat on board. Lastly the video details the faster touch response times in the contacts app.

17% faster

Of course, all of these metrics are taken in milliseconds so it may not seem like a huge deal on the surface, but it all adds up to a device that's 17 per cent faster on KitKat according to the Korean company.

Check out the differences in the video, shot with a high frame rate camera, below and, if you're an LG G2 owner circle the entire middle of March on your calendar.

Via AndroidCentral