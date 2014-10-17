Samsung Galaxy Note 4 release date: where can I get it?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is here and it looks set to be one of the best and most exciting handsets of the year, with a top-notch screen, powerful innards and a premium design.

With a stunning QHD display, a bucket load of powerful and an improved S Pen stylus the Galaxy Note 4 has a lot going for it, but it also has a sizable price tag.

If you're feeling flush and want to know where you can get your hands on the Note 4, read on as we've collected all the latest information from the major retailers.

Read our hands on: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 review

EE

EE now has the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 in stock and it can be yours for just £29.99 today, if you're willing to shell out a hefty £55.99 per month for two years in exchange for unlimited calls and texts plus 5GB of data.

The recommended plan will see you pay just £14.99 a month for two years, but you will have to pay £459.99 up front and you'll only get 500MB of data, 500 minutes plus unlimited texts.

Vodafone

Vodafone has confirmed that it will be selling the Galaxy Note 4, but not yet given any specifics on price or exactly when it will be available.

Three

Three still has the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 on pre-order, with an expected release date of October 24 listed on its website.

For a £99 upfront cost you'll get a Galaxy Note 4 on a two year, £38 per month contract with unlimited calls and texts and 2GB of data. Or if you pay £41 per month you can get unlimited data and texts plus 600 minutes.

O2

Over on O2 there's still a wait for Samsung Galaxy Note 4, with the site claiming it will be "coming soon". Considering rivals have already got stock it may want to hurry up.

Carphone Warehouse

You can now pick a Galaxy Note 4 up from Carphone Warehouse in either black or white. If you're longing to get hold of the gold Note 4 you'll have to wait until October 24.

On a two year contract you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Note 4 from £43.50 per month, while SIM-free you're looking at the steep price of £649.95.

Online retailers

If you're looking for a decent SIM-only deal for the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 it's worth taking a look at the online retailers.

Unlocked-Mobiles has the black and white models of the Note 4 up for pre-order for £574.98, which is cheaper than Samsung's £629 RRP.

The Galaxy Note 4 is also up for pre-order on Clove, with an expected release date of October 24 for the black and white models. The gold version stock is yet to be confirmed. Either way you're looking at £575 for the SIM-free handset.

Why not check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 4 hands on video: