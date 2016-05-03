Moto teases better battery and heightened security for new phone

There's a new Motorola handset on the horizon, that much we do know, but now the Lenovo-owned firm has given us a few more pointers on its next phone.

Taking to its Indian Twitter account, Moto has posted several teasing images which highlight some of the core features of its upcoming new device.

So what is Motorola promising? In a series of questionably worded '#Missing' tweets it's promised better cameras and enhanced selfies, slicker performance, longer battery life and improved security.

It sounds like it's hitting all the right points for consumers then, but we're still in the dark regarding the phone Moto is referring to.

More on May 17

There has been some chatter surrounding the next generation Moto G in recent months, so we could be looking at the next installment of the firm's reasonably priced, yet well-tooled smartphone.

The phone has appeared under the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus monikers, and look to be the most popular handsets in contention for the already confirmed Motorola launch event in New Dehli, India on May 17.

There's also talk of the Moto X 2016 though, which could make an appearance at the launch. Needless to say, we're excited to see what Motorola has to offer in a couple of weeks' time.

Via Droid-Life