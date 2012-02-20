LG Optimus Vu arrives to take on Galaxy Note

LG has officially lifted the lid on its new Optimus Vu handset, a week before Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona.

The new smartphone/tablet hybrid which will enter into direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy Note, comes with a 5-inch, 1024x768 resolution LCD screen, with a 4x3 aspect ratio.

The name Vu is likely derived from the enhancing viewing pleasure brought by the screen size, which LG says makes it easier and more comfortable to read books, watch movies and browse the internet.

The device which, like the Galaxy Note will come packing a stylus, measures up at just 8.5mm thin and will make its debut appearance on the LG stand at MWC.

The LG Optimus Vu, a 4G LTE enabled device for those lucky statesiders, brings an 8-megapixel camera, 32GB of internal storage and a 1.5GHz dual-core processor.

Gingerbread then ICS

It will launch with Android Gingerbread, but promises an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich within three months of its launch.

The Optimus Vu will also pack a massive 2,080mAh battery, which should keep the device going in spite of that bright, large and powerful screen.

TechRadar will be present at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and we'll be sure to get some hands-on time with the Optimus Vu next week.

Via: Engadget