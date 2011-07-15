LG Optimus Pro and LG Optimus Net unveiled

LG has announced two new Android handsets, the LG Optimus Pro and LG Optimus Net.

Both phones will come with Gingerbread (Android 2.3), an 800 MHz processor and a 1500 mAh battery.

As well as a physical QWERTY keyboard, the LG Optimus Pro comes with a 2.8-inch touchscreen, all laid out in a candybar style.

BlackBerry-esque

Apparently it's perfect for 'simple social networking' thanks to the ergonomically designed keyboard and hotkeys to whisk you directly to the email and calendar action.

It also comes with Bluetooth 3.0, a 3MP camera, Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity plus an FM radio receiver.

The Optimus Net is a pure 3.2-inch HVGA touchscreen - in Europe, at least. The handset will have a QWERTY bolted on to the bottom of the screen in the North American market.

Some European models of the handset will come with an near field communications (NFC) chip so users can get in on the mobile payments revolution.

The single camera is a 3MP affair, while the handset offers Wi-Fi and 3G connections and comes in black or white.

There's no word yet on pricing, but we expect both handsets to be fairly affordable.

Both the LG Optimus Pro and LG Optimus Net UK release dates are scheduled for this summer.