iPhone 4 UK release date: 24 June

Steve Jobs has announced the 'fastest roll out ever' for a new iPhone with the release of the iPhone 4.

The new iPhone 4 release date UK wise has been set for the 24 June, with pricing (in the US at least) set at $299 for the 32GB version and 16GB $199 all on contract - which is likely to be somewhat mirrored in the UK.

Five countries will be getting the iPhone first in the world, with the UK joined by the US, Japan, France and Germany.

If you're in another iPhone-friendly clime, then don't worry - the new iPhone 4 will be coming in July according to Jobs.

Pre-pre-order

The Carphone Warehouse has announced pre-registration for the iPhone 4 has started, with the new handset coming later this month.

Pre-orders will be starting from 15 June, so essentially The Carphone Warehouse is giving users the chance to pre-register to pre-order - whatever happened to good, old-fashioned queuing?

Intriguingly the anticipated release date for the iPhone 4 from The Carphone Warehouse is 'subject to change' meaning the day when users can get their hands on the device could slide into July.