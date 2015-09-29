Google resurrects the Nexus 5 - but it's the Nexus 6P that you'll probably want

Google has taken the wraps off the two new handsets - yes that's right, there are two this time - that will be the first to run Android Marshmallow, the company's new operating system.

The Nexus 6P and the Nexus 5X have already leaked extensively, and most of the rumours were spot on. The Nexus 6P is the larger and more premium of the two phones, with a metal shell and a 5.7-inch WQHD AMOLED display that's protected with Gorilla Glass 4.

It's made by Huawei, not Motorola this time, which should help the Chinese company to make more of a name for itself in the West.

In an earlier pre-brief for the phone, Google told us that it had put particular effort into the camera this time around, which now has a 12.3MP sensor and 8MP front-facing camera. Google said it discovered that 80% of photos are taken in low light, and therefore the 6P's camera was made to let in more light.

You'll also find a fingerprint sensor on the rear, which was no doubt pushed by Google due to Marshmallow having native fingerprint support. Another notable bit of new tech is the USB Type-C. If you don't know why that's important, read this, but you'll be pleased to know it will work whichever way round you put it in - no more guessing which way is up.

As for the guts of the phone, inside is a Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, with the option of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage size options.

The 6P will be available in silver, black and white, and will cost £449/$499/AU$899, £499/$549 or £579/$649, depending on whether you go for 32GB, 64GB or 128GB.

Guess who's back

This year we're being treated to two Nexus devices. The Nexus 5X is the smaller, plastic-clad sibling to the 6P, and it's made by LG. It will also be music to the ears of Nexus 5 fans, especially as Google didn't refresh the smaller handset last year.

The phone has a 5.2-inch screen, making it a perfect choice for anyone who's not aboard the phablet bandwagon but, like us, finds the iPhone 5S almost comically small by today's standards. That said, the battery has been increased by 20%, says Google.

The build quality might not be as premium as the 6P but Google isn't compromising on the camera - the 5X will offer the same 12.3MP shooter, but a 5MP front-facing camera, while you'll find a fingerprint sensor on the rear here too, as well as USB-C.

Inside is a slightly-less-powerful Snapdragon 808 processor and 2GB of RAM. The 5X will be available in 16GB and 32GB variants and your choice of black, white or a shade of greenish blue. It starts at £339/$379/AU$659 for the 16GB variant, with the 32GB model costing £449/$429.

Both the Nexus 6P and the 5X start shipping in October.