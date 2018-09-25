Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 arrives on October 17th

Nvidia just announced the GeForce RTX 2070 will be available starting on October 17th.

Up until now, we’ve known that Nvidia was aiming to release its mid-range graphics card some time in October, but thanks to an official tweet from the company, we now have a firm date.

The GeForce RTX 2070 is currently the most affordable GPU in the Nvidia Turing lineup at a $499 (£380, AU$690) starting price, and $599 (£569, AU$899) for the Founders Edition.

Beautiful any way you look at it. The GeForce RTX 2070 will be available on October 17th. #GraphicsReinventedShop starting at $499 ($599 Founders Edition) → https://t.co/ammFWibyFy pic.twitter.com/IsScoXm5rZSeptember 25, 2018

In terms of specs, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 features 2,304 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. The GPU is also clocked at a 1,410MHHz base frequency that can boost as high as 1,620MHz (plus an additional 90MHz on the Founders Edition).

Nvidia has yet to reveal any numbers on how the RTX 2070 will compare with its predecessors: the GTX 1070 and GTX 1070 Ti. However, given our experience with the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti, we fully expect this Turing-based GPU to run laps around its Pascal predecessor.

Meanwhile, all is quiet on the AMD Vega front

Via PC Gamer