Nokia has a new phone – but you won't be able to buy it

Nokia has announced its first new phone in three years – the Nokia 6 – but it's going to be hard for most of the world to get their hands on it.

The new handset features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, full metal uni-body design and 4GB of RAM.

The Nokia 6 is also running Android 7 Nougat software with 64GB of storage, and boasts both 16MP and 8MP cameras on the rear and front respectively.

It’s not coming with a high-end price, as it'll be retailing for ¥1699 (about $245, £200, AU$335). However, only those in China will be able to buy it from February 2017 with the phone not coming to other markets.

However, there will be more to come from the brand (presumably for the rest of the world to get its hands on), as Arto Nummela, CEO of Nokia’s parent company HMD Global, said: "We look forward to unveiling further products in the first half of this year.”

New phones on the way

Nokia has yet to confirm whether other phones will come to western markets, but there are rumors the company will have between six or seven phones ready for release by the end of the year.

In the press release, Nummela said Nokia is targeting "every price point, in every market", meaning its likely we'll see the release of a new Nokia device in the US, UK or Australia by the end of the year.

New rumors of another device, the Nokia E1, have also begun to leak out, with Nokia Power User claiming to have seen the phone, which features a 5.2-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, Android 7 software and 16GB of internal storage.

It also features both a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera sensor.

The site also claims this is the phone that recently passed China’s certification processor, so it may be this is again a Chinese-exclusive release.