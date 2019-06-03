Nikon may have three new Z series cameras in the pipeline

Nikon’s first attempt at a full-frame mirrorless camera was a success, although there were some who were expecting a pro-level body to lead the charge. If fresh rumors are to be believed, a professional-level Z series snapper could join the ranks of the Z7 and Z6 either in 2019 or 2020.

Online publications Nikon Rumors and The New Camera have found five new Nikon camera codes that have recently been registered, meaning we can expect to see more than just the one high-end full-frame mirrorless camera, which is rumored to be the Z9.

The Z9 will allegedly come with high-end specs and dual card slots, but no other detail has yet been discovered. It might be the first new Z series mirrorless camera we can expect, with rumors suggesting it could arrive as early as August or September 2019.

Mixing it up

The second Z series camera rumored to be arriving some time soon – perhaps in late 2019 or early 2020 – is the Z5, but this isn’t slated to be a full-frame mirrorless option. Instead, it’s supposed to boast a 30MP to 32MP APS-C crop sensor, will carry the same core specifications as the Z6 and, like the Z9, could also feature dual card slots.

There’s also supposed to be an entry-level Z3 body (also being dubbed the Z1) in the pipeline that could be announced in 2020. Rumors suggest that this could be a DX camera – so a mirrorless version of the D3500 entry-level DSLR perhaps, one that could give Canon’s EOS RP some competition.

However, from what we can piece together from the few whispers of the Z3, this budget snapper will supposedly come with a fixed rear LCD display, a sensor with a 24MP or 26MP resolution, a single microSD card slot and no viewfinder. If that’s the case, this might be a very compact mirrorless body indeed.

Adding to the DSLR range

While reports suggest Canon is killing off its popular EOS 7D line, Nikon isn’t shying away from padding out its DSLR line. Nikon Rumors has found codes registered for two new DSLRs alongside the possible three new mirrorless cameras.

The Nikon D760, the successor to the almost five-year-old D750, could be announced some time this year, while the D5 could also see an upgrade in the form of the Nikon D6. The latter is rumored to house a 24MP sensor and will have 4K/60p video capabilities, along with sensor stabilization for smoother capture.

All the cameras we’ve listed above, however, are just whispers at the moment. There’s no definitive news for any of the above potential products, so we’d recommend you take it all with a pinch of salt. But if there’s any truth to this influx of Nikon snappers, then we should know soon enough.