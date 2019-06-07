Netflix testing social media-style news feed called Extras

Netflix is trialling a news feed feature as part of its mobile app, with selected users being chosen as part of the streaming platform's tests.

Called Extras, the feed allows users to view trailers, photos, and news from upcoming and existing Netflix shows.

According to Slash Gear, "Netflix says you can find the Extras feed through its own dedicated button" if you're part of the test, but hasn't confirmed how many users have been selected for the trial, or which regions it applies to.

Appealing to a younger audience

As Slash Gear points out, news feeds are a common feature of social media apps, like Facebook and Instagram, allowing users to scroll through lots of content at their leisure.

It does seem as though Netflix has taken inspiration from these platforms as, "examples of content shared by users include images of show cast members with the type of captions you’d typically find on Instagram, including @mentions and emoji".

The use of a news feed format with shareable content will likely appeal to Netflix's young, social media-savvy audience; just under 50% of which are under 35.

Compared to Amazon Prime, which only has a third of its users in this age bracket, Netflix is clearly doing something right in the battle for young subscribers – only time will tell whether Extras will increase its percentage of subscribers under 35.

As a trial, the feature may never ever come to fruition anyway. For now, Netflix will be awaiting the results of its tests eagerly before making any commitments to Extras.