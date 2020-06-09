Motorola One Fusion Plus announced as a cheap phone with an all-screen design

Motorola’s One range is growing fast, and it’s just got a new entry dubbed the Motorola One Fusion Plus, which has a number of standout features.

First off, like the Motorola One Hyper it has a pop-up selfie camera, meaning it’s also able to have an uninterrupted screen. That screen is 6.5 inches, with a 1080 x 2350 resolution and 395 pixels per inch, but it’s LCD rather than OLED.

Other high points of the Motorola One Fusion Plus include a 5,000mAh battery (with 15W charging), supposedly good for over two days of life, and a quad-lens camera, with a 64MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, a 5MP f/2.4 macro one, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Motorola One Fusion Plus also has a mid-range Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 16MP front-facing camera, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Other than the screen being LCD the main concession to cheapness here is a plastic body (in white or blue).

According to GSMArena it’s set to land in the UK later this month, and while we don’t know exactly what it will cost here yet it’s apparently €300, which is around $335 / £265 / AU$490. However there’s no news on if or when it will land in the US or Australia.

We also don’t know if or when we’ll see a non-Plus version, though it’s an odd name if one isn’t coming.