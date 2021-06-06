MotoGP Catalunya live stream 2021: how to watch Catalan Grand Prix online from anywhere

Six races in, there's finally breathing room at the top of the riders' standings for Fabio Quartararo, such has been the ferocity of this season's competition. Yamaha's main man dominated on Ducati's home turf, in a race run under the sombre cloud of Jason Dupasquier's death, the Moto3 rising star succumbing to injuries sustained during qualifying last weekend. Respects will be paid to the young Swiss rider in Barcelona this weekend, and you can read on as we explain how to watch all the Catalan Grand Prix action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.

Ducati, occupying 2nd, 3rd and 4th spots in the riders' standings, didn't even make the podium last week, allowing defending champion Joan Mir to make up lost ground. He seized the opportunity with both hands, equalling his best finish and leapfrogging Maverick Viñales.

Mir ran El Diablo closest in Catalonia last year, but he'll be hoping to go one better this time out, with the Frenchman currently 24 points clear at the top and in frightening form.

Miguel Oliveira was another who sparkled in Italy, riding home in 2nd place for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but he's not enjoyed much success in Barcelona to date, retiring last year after a 12th place finish in 2019.

Can anyone beat Quartararo? Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Catalan Grand Prix and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MotoGP season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual MotoGP coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe-trot and still access your preferred MotoGP live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 MotoGP live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

MotoGP Catalunya live stream 2021: how to watch Catalan Grand Prix in the UK

Once again, BT Sport is showing all the MotoGP action this year live on TV in the UK. Coverage of MotoGP Catalunya gets underway at 11.30am BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 12pm start. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MotoGP like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP Catalunya live stream: how to watch the Catalan Grand Prix in Australia

Fans in Australia can tune in to MotoGP Catalunya at 9pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 8.30pm. You're spoilt for choice Down Under. You can watch the Catalan Grand Prix on free-to-air 10 Bold, but if you're already a pay TV subscriber you can tune in on Fox Sports. However, anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP Catalunya in the US for the Catalan Grand Prix

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, though only five GPs are being shown live, with the rest on a delayed broadcast. Unfortunately, MotoGP Catalunya falls into the second of these groups. The Catalan Grand Prix starts at 7am ET / 4am PT, but you can tune in to a delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN from 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT on Sunday night. If you have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to get a MotoGP Catalunya live stream in New Zealand