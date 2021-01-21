Monte Carlo Rally live stream 2021: how to watch every WRC stage online anywhere

The 2021 World Rally Championship roars into action with the 110th Monte Carlo Rally, a legendary event that every rally driver longs to have on their CV. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Monte Carlo Rally live stream and watch all the key moments from the race online wherever you are in the world right now.

The snow-dusted Alpine route makes the Monte Carlo Rally the most challenging and unpredictable race on the calendar, but things have been further complicated by the return of Pirelli to the WRC fold, making strategy and tyre selection even trickier than usual.

Watch Monte Carlo Rally live stream 2021 The 2021 Monte Carlo Rally is a 14-stage event that started on Thursday, January 21 and finishes on Sunday, January 24. Full Monte Carlo Rally live stream and TV channel details can be found below - and you can watch your preferred race coverage wherever you are in the world right now with the help of a speedy VPN.

Thierry Neuville brought defending WRC champion Sébastien Ogier's incredible six-year era of dominance to an end in 2020, but the seven-time WRC champion will be more determined than ever to regain his Monte Carlo crown, this being his final season on the circuit.

Ogier has won the Monte Carlo Rally seven times in total, a record he shares with former teammate and one-time bitter rival Sébastien Loeb, the most successful driver in WRC history. While Ogier won't be able to match Loeb's nine WRCs or 79 rally wins, Monte Carlo supremacy is something he can achieve.

He's in the Toyota Yaris WRC again, with Neuville once more in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC. However, the Belgian is being partnered for the first time by Martijn Wydaeghe, having parted ways with long-time co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul on the eve of the race. Ott Tänak and Elfyn Evans will, of course, be right in the mix too.

At 258km, this year's route is the shortest ever, but it might not feel that way for the drivers, with the French government's 6pm to 6am curfew creating something of a nightmare schedule, featuring bleary-eyed starts and gruelling race days.

It's all the ingredient for a genuinely thrilling race, so read on for how to watch a Monte Carlo Rally live stream online from anywhere in the world.

Don't miss: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch a Monte Carlo Rally live stream from outside your country

We've recommended some of the ways you can live stream the Monte Carlo Rally below. But you might run into a problem trying to tune in if you're abroad right now - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. We can help you get back to your preferred Monte Carlo Rally live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More sports action: how to watch an NBA live stream

How to watch Monte Carlo Rally 2021: UK live stream and TV details

BT Sport is showing live Monte Carlo Rally action as well as highlights in the UK each day. Timings and channels vary, so consult today's TV listings for details, but typically you can watch the Monte Carlo Rally live in the morning around 10am, while highlights are typically late at night or in the wee hours of the morning. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK right now, you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get a Monte Carlo Rally live stream: watch the 2021 race in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Monte Carlo Rally in New Zealand. Better still, because it offers a 1-month FREE trial, you can tune in without paying a thing. After your trial expires it will cost $24.99 a month, which will get you a wide range of top-level sports, including Premier League football, a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers petrol heads everything they need to watch the Monte Carlo Rally.

How to watch Monte Carlo Rally: live stream the 2021 race in the US

Motor racing fans based in the US can tune into the Monte Carlo Rally online through WRC+, the World Rally Championship's official streaming service, which costs $9 per month and is available globally. If you find yourself unable to tune in because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to watch all of the action just like you would at home.