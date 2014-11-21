Jolla wants you to help build its new Sailfish tablet

Update 11/21: It's been less than two days since the Jolla tablet's crowdfunding campaign began, and the tablet has already earned over $1 million (about £637K, AU$1.15m) on Indiegogo. With 19 days remaining, the project is guaranteed to go way higher before it's done.

The current price for actually getting the tablet through the campaign is $209 (about £130, AU$240), and it doesn't appear to be increasing like it was with the first two batches, but that could well change, so get in now if you want one.

Update 11/19: When we originally posted this story at 10:00 GMT, the Jolla Tablet had so far raised $64,067 (about £41K, AU$74K) of its $380,000 (about £242K, AU$437K) goal. Less than an hour and a half later it has raced past its goal by a huge margin, and it's likely to go even higher.

Original story follows…

Jolla has started an Indiegogo campaign to create the world's first ever crowdsourced tablet and in only a few hours managed to surpass its goal of raising $380,000 (about £242K, AU$437K).

People can pledge as little as $10 (£6.38, AU$11.50) on the Jolla Tablet's Indiegogo page to help create the tablet. Pledging this amount gets your name on the Jolla The First Ones webpage. Pledging $20 (£12.76, AU$23) effectively covers the postage for when you buy the Jolla Tablet.

The first 1,000 people to pledge $189 (about £120, AU$220) will get a Jolla Tablet when it's launched. After that the second wave of 1,000 people can pledge $199 (about £130, AU$230) to get a Jolla Tablet.

If the Jolla Tablet reaches its goal and gets sold at retail then the expected price is $249 (around £159, AU$287), so if you get your pledge in early you could get a nice discount.

What do you get?

Pledging money not only helps fund the production of the Jolla Tablet, but will also let you have your say in the direction you want the final product to take. If you have a strong idea of what you'd like to see in a tablet, you might be interested in signing up.

The Jolla Tablet will run Jolla's own open source operating system Sailfish OS 2.0. It will sport a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core Intel processor, 2GB of RAM and come with 32GB internal storage along with an SD card slot.

The display is only slightly smaller than the iPad Mini 3 at 7.85-inches but matches the resolution at 2048x1536 for a pixel density of 330ppi.

The Jolla Tablet will also come with a 5 megapixel rear camera capable of recording 1080p video at 60fps and a 2 megapixel front camera.

It's set to weigh less than the Nexus 9 and slightly more than the iPad Mini 3. It has a smaller capacity battery than the Nexus 9 and iPad Mini 3 at just 4300 mAh compared to 6700 mAh and 6471 mAh respectively.