6 ways the Apple MacBook made today's laptops better

We all might have scoffed a little at the iPhone 7 between reinventing the color "black" and having the courage to move past the headphone jack. But, for all the flak Apple gets sometimes, it's still one of the most innovative and influential forces in the computing world.

The MacBook alone has shaped and shifted the design of all laptops trying to either copy its success or surpass it in some way. Elsewhere, Apple's move away from optical drives and adoption of USB-C has shifted the evolution of laptops altogether.

From Ultrabooks and high-resolution screens to USB-C, let's cover all the ways Apple has played a part in changing the landscape of computers.

This article is part of TechRadar's Mac Week. This year marks not only the 10th anniversary of Apple's MacBook, but the triumphant return of macOS. So, TechRadar looks to celebrate with a week's worth of original features delving back into the Mac's past, predicting the Mac's future and exploring the Mac as it is today.